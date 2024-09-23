Private leisure bodies call for clarity on govt support policies

Their appeal comes in response to the government’s recent announcement of plans to accelerate tourism promotion, particularly in the realm of artificial attractions.

Wuthichai Luangamornlert, managing director of Siam Amazing Park and current chairman of the International Association of Amusement and Leisure Attraction Operators (IAAPA), stressed the importance of unambiguous government policies to support the development of man-made tourist attractions.

“The state must be clear, because if the state is clear, everyone’s life will be easy, they know what the government’s support is. What the private sector wants the state to do is to issue a clear package of measures to stimulate investment for those types of man-made tourist attractions,” he stated.

The call for clarity follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent policy statement to Parliament, which outlined 10 urgent policies. Among these, accelerating tourism promotion and developing man-made tourist attractions featured prominently.

The private sector’s push for clear policies is underpinned by the potential for significant investments in the tourism sector. Wuthichai highlighted that entertainment complexes, potentially including casinos, could require investments of up to 100 billion baht.

However, he cautioned that investors need government commitments before undertaking costly feasibility studies. The government has told investors to use the budget to study the feasibility of the business seriously yet without making any commitment, which could put potential investors off.