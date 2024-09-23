Private leisure bodies call for clarity on govt support policies

Their appeal comes in response to the government’s recent announcement of plans to accelerate tourism promotion, particularly in the realm of artificial attractions.
Wuthichai Luangamornlert, managing director of Siam Amazing Park and current chairman of the International Association of Amusement and Leisure Attraction Operators (IAAPA), stressed the importance of unambiguous government policies to support the development of man-made tourist attractions.
“The state must be clear, because if the state is clear, everyone’s life will be easy, they know what the government’s support is. What the private sector wants the state to do is to issue a clear package of measures to stimulate investment for those types of man-made tourist attractions,” he stated.
The call for clarity follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent policy statement to Parliament, which outlined 10 urgent policies. Among these, accelerating tourism promotion and developing man-made tourist attractions featured prominently.
The private sector’s push for clear policies is underpinned by the potential for significant investments in the tourism sector. Wuthichai highlighted that entertainment complexes, potentially including casinos, could require investments of up to 100 billion baht.
However, he cautioned that investors need government commitments before undertaking costly feasibility studies. The government has told investors to use the budget to study the feasibility of the business seriously yet without making any commitment, which could put potential investors off.
Wuthichai also suggested the need for updated legislation to promote tourism investment.
“If this law is not amended, a new law can be issued, namely the Tourism and Service Investment Promotion Act. Startups can set up a new office or authorise the BOI to take care of it,” he proposed.
Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, acknowledged the private sector’s readiness to invest.
“The government and the ministry will support various components but it will first be necessary to discuss again what the government can do to help, such as tax measures to attract domestic and foreign investment, and other measures,” he stated.
Despite the lengthy development process for major attractions like theme parks, Wuthichai remains optimistic about Thailand’s potential.
“If investors see it as worthwhile, there is no such thing as too slow,” he said. However, he stressed the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs alongside any international investments.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), offered an alternative perspective on the development of entertainment complexes.
“I personally do not want the development of entertainment complexes to be in target areas such as Bangkok, Chonburi and Phuket because they are developed major cities,” he stated. Instead, he suggested developing a large-scale project in the Northeast region, similar to the Las Vegas model in the United States.
As the private sector awaits clear directives from the government, the future of Thailand’s man-made tourist attractions hangs in the balance. The government’s approach to supporting and regulating these developments will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country’s tourism industry.