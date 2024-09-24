Commerce Ministry to explore why pork prices are so high

Ministry spokesperson Wittayakorn Maneenetr said on Tuesday that the decision was taken after Thailand’s pork price was found to be higher than in other countries.
The ministry’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has been tasked to collaborate with relevant agencies on seeking ways to ensure fairness among producers and consumers, he said.
He stressed there is no plan to import pork, saying that the ministry will place emphasis on tackling the price issue domestically to relieve the expense burden on Thais.
Wittayakorn said DIT and relevant agencies are looking into the cost of piglets, animal feed and livestock management, so livestock raisers, slaughterhouses and processing plants can reduce production costs and become more competitive.
Relevant agencies have been tasked to come up with guidelines for reducing the cost of pork production and proposing these to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan without delay, he said.
Currently, the price of live pigs is around 72.30 baht per kilogramme, while the price of pork nationwide is 133.94 baht/kg.