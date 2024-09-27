World Bank sees $642-billion inflows for Thailand to pursue low-carbon economy

The bank also proposed guidelines to drive policies and measures aimed at achieving the country’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

At the "Road to Net Zero 2024" seminar organised by Thansettakij on Thursday, Melinda Good, World Bank country director for Thailand and Myanmar, outlined the risks and opportunities associated with the transition to net-zero emissions.

Thailand has set the ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065, with an interim goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030.

The World Bank estimates that this transition could cost up to 11 trillion baht, but also presents an opportunity to attract sustainable finance of around $632 billion (approximately 23 trillion baht).

Good emphasised the urgency of the transition.

"With time moving so quickly, this seminar is crucial. Achieving the country's greenhouse gas emission reduction target will require a combination of carbon pricing, investment support, and policy reform," she said.

She suggested that by integrating key dimensions into the transition process and capitalising on emerging opportunities, Thailand could achieve its environmental goals while fostering economic growth.