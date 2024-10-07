BOT backs govt’s borrowing plan, but urges higher repayment ratio

The Bank of Thailand has told the Cabinet that even though it does not object to the government borrowing another 1.204 trillion baht in fiscal 2025, it believes the repayment ratio should be increased.

A Finance Ministry source said on Monday that the BOT let its opinion be known to the Cabinet to deliberate along with the public debt management plan for fiscal 2025.

The source quoted the BOT as saying in its opinion statement that the central bank was not against the fiscal 2025 public debt management plan, because it had been approved by the Public Debt Management Board.