Customs Dept sets ambitious 122.2 billion baht revenue goal for 2025

The Customs Department has announced that it expects to make 122.2 billion baht in fiscal 2025 in line with its collection of 117.95 billion baht in revenue during fiscal 2024.

Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of the Customs Department, told the press on Tuesday that the revenue collected by the department in fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, was higher than projected by 3.75 billion or 3.28%.

He said after the government enforced VAT charges on imported goods worth less than 1,500 baht in July, the Customs Department earned some 300 million baht from VAT collection.