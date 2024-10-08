Customs Dept sets ambitious 122.2 billion baht revenue goal for 2025

The Customs Department has announced that it expects to make 122.2 billion baht in fiscal 2025 in line with its collection of 117.95 billion baht in revenue during fiscal 2024.
Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of the Customs Department, told the press on Tuesday that the revenue collected by the department in fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, was higher than projected by 3.75 billion or 3.28%.
He said after the government enforced VAT charges on imported goods worth less than 1,500 baht in July, the Customs Department earned some 300 million baht from VAT collection.
Theerat reckons his department’s earnings in fiscal 2025 will be 7% higher than the funds earned in fiscal 2025, so the department will have to better manage its revenue collection.
During fiscal 2024, the department seized illegal goods and drugs worth 2.61 billion baht in 39,282 cases, Theerat said. These cases included the seizure of crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine pills in 138 cases with a combined value of 1.60 billion baht.