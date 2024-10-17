Cutting policy rate the right move: Thai private sector

The Thai private sector believes the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s cutting of the policy rate by 25 basis points, from 2.50% to 2.25% per annum, is well suited to the country’s current economic situation and will help several sectors, notably exports and tourism.

In a bid to help reduce the public’s debt burden, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:2 on Wednesday to lower the key policy rate with immediate effect after over a year of holding the rate at 2.50%.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said on Wednesday that the 2.25% policy rate is suitable for the Thai economy and would help prevent the baht from becoming too strong against foreign currency.

This will help boost the competitiveness of the export and tourism sectors, he said.

He added that lowering the interest rate will also reduce the financial burdens entrepreneurs have been shouldering, thus accelerating the country’s economic recovery in the last quarter of 2024, while reaffirming that Thailand’s monetary and financial policies are in the same direction.