Thailand’s border trade maintains growth momentum in 2024

This positive trend has resulted in a 6.5% expansion over the first nine months of the year, with a total trade value reaching 1.3 trillion baht.

Total trade in September was valued at 148.5 billion baht. Exports increased by 1.7% to 85.5 billion baht, while imports rose by 7.7% to 62.9 billion baht.

The first nine months of 2024 witnessed total trade valued at 1.37 trillion baht. Exports grew by 5.2% to 795 billion baht, while imports surged by 8.3% to 579 billion baht.

The demand for rubber and rubber products remains robust in the global market, driving significant growth in Thailand’s exports of these items. Key export markets include China, Japan, Malaysia, the US, and India.

However, severe flooding in Laos has disrupted the Mohan checkpoint, leading to a decline in border exports to Laos and cross-border exports to China, particularly for fresh fruit products like mangosteen and durian.