Thailand welcomes US investment surge

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has expressed optimism about Thailand’s growing appeal to US investors.

After a meeting with a high-level delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), the minister highlighted Thailand’s strategic position and business-friendly environment.

The USABC delegation, comprising representatives from major US corporations such as Amazon, Boeing and Google, visited Thailand to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment. The group discussed potential collaborations and addressing trade barriers to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Pichai emphasised Thailand’s robust economic performance, citing strong export figures and a favourable investment climate. He said the country is poised to become a regional manufacturing hub, particularly in such sectors as electronics and automotive.

“Thailand is hot right now,” Pichai said. “We are actively working to facilitate trade and investment, and we welcome US businesses to set up their operations here.”

He also highlighted Thailand’s efforts to address trade-related concerns with the US, including issues related to intellectual-property rights and tariff preferences. Pichai expressed confidence that these challenges can be resolved through dialogue and cooperation.

Looking ahead, the minister noted plans to strengthen economic ties with Japan, aiming to attract more Japanese investment to Thailand. He also emphasised the importance of negotiating free-trade agreements (FTAs) with key trading partners such as the European Union and Canada.



