Thai business sector protests against 400-baht minimum wage plan

Thailand’s three major business agencies will submit their formal protest to the government on Friday, opposing the plan to increase the daily minimum wage for unskilled workers to 400 baht nationwide.

The decision was reached on Wednesday by representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Banker Association, who are part of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking.

After the meeting, TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul, who also chaired the meeting, said the committee resolved to submit an open letter to all relevant government agencies to oppose the government’s plan to enforce the 400 baht rate across the country.