Thailand, Germany reaffirm commitment to railway cooperation

Thailand and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening railway cooperation with the renewal of a Joint Statement of Intent.

The agreement, signed by Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and German Ambassador Ernst Wolfgang Reichel, aims to enhance Thailand's rail infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation.

The renewed partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between the two nations. Germany's expertise in railway technology has been instrumental in the development of Thailand's rail network, including the Blue Line, the Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link, and that airport's automated passenger transport (APM) system.

The renewed Joint Statement will facilitate technical assistance from Germany to Thailand on upgrading rail infrastructure and services. The two countries share a commitment to sustainable development and reducing carbon emissions, making rail transportation a key component of their strategies to mitigate climate change.

The German-Thai Rail Association will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration between the two nations. The association will promote the exchange of knowledge and best practices in rail technology, contributing to the development of future mobility solutions.

The original Joint Declaration of Intent was signed in 2016 and has been renewed twice. The latest renewal underscores the enduring nature of the partnership and the shared vision of the two countries.

