Russia eyes increasing cooperation with Thailand under BRICS

Russia is looking to increase cooperation with Thailand in tourism, agriculture, technology and energy under the framework of BRICS, the Russian ambassador to Thailand has said.

In November, Thailand was among 13 nations named as new partner countries by BRICS, an international bloc established in 2006 as a coalition of large emerging markets.

The founding members were Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name BRIC. In 2010, South Africa joined, and the name changed to BRICS. A further five countries were admitted at the beginning of 2024, making a total of 10 members.

“ASEAN and Russia are strategic partners, especially Thailand and Russia, and have a strong relationship even during difficult times when the world is undergoing transitions in both politics and economics,” ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin said in an interview with Krungthep Turakij.

He noted that one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries is tourism, as millions of Russians visit Thailand each year, generating significant revenue for the Thai economy.

Russian tourists were the second-largest group to visit Thailand in 2023, after China. In 11 months of 2024, some 1.5 million Russians have entered Thailand, higher than the same period last year of around 1.1 million people.