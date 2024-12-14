Thailand’s online channel sets tempo for retail sector’s 7.3% growth

Thailand’s retail sector in 2023 expanded 7.3% year on year to an estimated value of 4.32 trillion baht, the Commerce Ministry reported on Friday.

Traditional or off-line channels accounted for 3.4 trillion baht of trade, increasing 6% year on year, while 924 billion baht of trade was conducted via online channel, up 12.6% from the previous year, it said.

In 2023, the retail, wholesale, and auto repair businesses contributed 2.8 trillion baht to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the highest in the service sector. This contribution accounted for 15.17% of Thailand's GDP last year.

Last year, the retail sector employed some 2.89 million people, or 13.56% of labour in the service sector, and 7.25% of nationwide workers.