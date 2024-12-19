Finance Ministry to propose Easy E-Receipt project to Cabinet next week

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated on Thursday that if the Cabinet approves the proposal during its weekly meeting on December 24, the project will be implemented next month.

The project aims to enable income earners to conveniently claim shopping expenses—up to 50,000 baht—as deductions from their taxable income. Under the scheme, shops registered under the Value-Added Tax (VAT) system would be required to issue electronic receipts (e-receipts) for shoppers. These e-receipts would be automatically uploaded to the Revenue Department's tax-filing system and added to taxpayers' deductible expenses when they file their e-tax forms.