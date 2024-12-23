Last quarter of 2024 expected to reveal positive economic growth

Purchasing power and consumption in the fourth quarter are expected to remain strong, based on the approximately 3% GDP growth observed in Q3, Thanawat Polvichai, chairman of the Advisory Board for the Economic and Business Forecasting Centre at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said.

He believes purchasing power and consumption will improve, driven by government spending, private sector consumption growth, exports and a robust tourism sector.

It is estimated that by the end of 2024, around 36 million tourists will have visited Thailand, enhancing spending in tourist provinces and thus boosting domestic consumption and purchasing power.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce economic stimulus measures before the end of the year. The finance ministry is preparing to propose the “easy e-receipt” project, tax deduction measures to encourage domestic consumption. It is expected to provide further economic stimulation during the year-end period.