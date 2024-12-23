Thailand seeks to up Michelin-star status with Thai Select initiative

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is ramping up efforts to promote the “Thai SELECT” brand globally in a bid to boost the reputation of Thai cuisine and drive exports.
In collaboration with renowned chefs like Wolfgang Puck, and with the participation of Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya in culinary demonstrations, the department aims to take Thai cuisine to a global audience through prominent media outlets like the Los Angeles Times and ABC7 News.
The “Sawadee Thai SELECT Festival” further supports these efforts, bringing together top Thai restaurants to demonstrate their expertise and emphasise the significance of the “Thai SELECT” logo.
The logo serves as a hallmark of quality and authenticity for Thai restaurants and products worldwide. Currently, there are 1,664 Thai Select restaurants globally, with the United States alone boasting 445.
The Commerce Ministry plans to collaborate with global influencers, with a combined following of over 10 million, to further expand the global reach of Thai cuisine.
The goal is to elevate the Thai Select brand to Michelin-star status by increasing the number of restaurants and products that bear the logo and by enforcing more stringent selection criteria to ensure the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
This initiative aligns with the government's policy to use Thai cuisine as a key element of “soft power” and drive sustainable economic growth for the country.