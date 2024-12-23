Thailand seeks to up Michelin-star status with Thai Select initiative

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is ramping up efforts to promote the “Thai SELECT” brand globally in a bid to boost the reputation of Thai cuisine and drive exports.

In collaboration with renowned chefs like Wolfgang Puck, and with the participation of Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya in culinary demonstrations, the department aims to take Thai cuisine to a global audience through prominent media outlets like the Los Angeles Times and ABC7 News.

The “Sawadee Thai SELECT Festival” further supports these efforts, bringing together top Thai restaurants to demonstrate their expertise and emphasise the significance of the “Thai SELECT” logo.

The logo serves as a hallmark of quality and authenticity for Thai restaurants and products worldwide. Currently, there are 1,664 Thai Select restaurants globally, with the United States alone boasting 445.



