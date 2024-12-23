IconSiam countdown drives record bookings at Bangkok’s luxury hotels

Business operators along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River are optimistic about the upcoming New Year celebrations, particularly the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025” at IconSiam shopping mall on December 29-31.
Trintawat Karnjanakul, director of brand marketing and communications at the Peninsula Bangkok, said the countdown event at IconSiam had positively impacted Thai tourism, noting that the hotel’s bookings were higher than ever.
“Thai and foreign tourists don’t just seek accommodation; they also rely on the hotel’s convenient transport options, whether by car, boat or Skytrain,” he said.
Siriphen Luxsanasompong, sales director of Millennium Hilton Bangkok, said the riverside countdown event has drawn considerable interest from both Thai and foreign visitors.
News of Thai K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban delivering a performance during the IconSiam countdown event has also boosted the hotel’s bookings by 20% year on year.
Meanwhile, Cmdr Parinya Rakwatin, president of the Chao Phraya River Business Trade Association, said riverside hotel and restaurant operators are already boosting their safety standards to welcome tourists.
“The association expects a 75% year-on-year revenue increase for businesses in the area during the New Year festival,” he said.
Apichart Patcharapinyopong, president of the Thai Boats Association, also said that the world-class event is expected to generate over 40 million baht in revenue for ferry and tour boat operators.