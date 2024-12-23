IconSiam countdown drives record bookings at Bangkok’s luxury hotels

Business operators along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River are optimistic about the upcoming New Year celebrations, particularly the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025” at IconSiam shopping mall on December 29-31.

Trintawat Karnjanakul, director of brand marketing and communications at the Peninsula Bangkok, said the countdown event at IconSiam had positively impacted Thai tourism, noting that the hotel’s bookings were higher than ever.

“Thai and foreign tourists don’t just seek accommodation; they also rely on the hotel’s convenient transport options, whether by car, boat or Skytrain,” he said.