Finance minister and central bank agree on inflation target of 1-3%

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput have agreed on an inflation target of between 1% to 3% next year and on cooperation to prevent deflation.

The agreement was stated in a memorandum of understanding between the two, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The MoU states that the 1-3% inflation target would be appropriate for maintaining price stability and good coordination between the government’s economic policies and monetary policies of the central bank.