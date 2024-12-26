Hotels in Chonburi, Phuket unfazed by wage increase

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) said raising the daily minimum wage rate for unskilled workers next year will not affect hotels in Chonburi and Phuket because most already pay more than usual.

The heads of THA’s Eastern and Southern chapters made the comment on Thursday in reference to the new 400 baht daily wage rate for Phuket, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces as well as for Surat Thani’s Koh Samui district. The new rate will go into effect on January 1.

Morakot Kuldirok, president of the THA Eastern Chapter, reckoned that the new rate may affect hotels below the 4-star level, but not that much.