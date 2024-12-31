Baht, oil prices expected to face volatility in 2025: NESDC

The baht is expected to move between 34.5 and 35.5 to the US dollar next year, similar to an average of 35.4 baht this year.

The Thai currency is expected to face high volatility driven by US economic policies that would affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies to curb inflation.

The baht could strengthen because of the Fed’s reduction of its policy interest rate, the NESDC said. It added that US economic policies would pressure the Fed to delay reducing interest rates to tackle inflation, causing the baht to weaken.