Economists warn of negative impacts of Thailand’s joining BRICS

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP), noted that BRICS was established to serve as a platform for developing countries to negotiate trade terms with developed countries, notably the United States.

“Joining BRICS carries the risk of being labelled as ‘anti-US’,” he said. “As China is also a member, Thailand’s joining the bloc could be perceived as aligning with China, and therefore putting the country at risk of impacts from the US-China trade war.”

Pipat urged those in power to carefully study the benefits and impacts to determine whether, in the end, Thailand would gain more advantages or suffer more disadvantages from joining BRICS.

Amonthep Chawla, assistant managing director at CIMB Thai Bank, expressed a different view, saying that becoming a BRICS partner would strengthen Thailand’s relationship with both developed and emerging economies.

“This will open doors to new business opportunities and investments, especially in Asian countries that are BRICS members and partners,” he said.

As for the impact of the trade war against the US, Amonthep said he believed every country, Thailand included, has adequate flexibility to mitigate or soften economic impacts from US trade policies under the Trump administration.

“In the end, Thailand will have to join all available groups to secure new economic opportunities as well as free trade agreements with as many countries as possible,” he said.

Thailand was among 13 nations named as new partner countries by BRICS on October 24, 2024 along with Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Thailand, Algeria and Bolivia have been proposed for full BRICS membership.