Joint private sector panel expects 2.4–2.9% GDP growth this year

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) on Wednesday forecast that Thailand’s economic growth for this year would be between 2.4% and 2.9%, with export growth projected at 1.5% to 2.5%.

The committee, comprising representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and the Thai Bankers’ Association (TBA), held a press conference to announce its projections for key economic indicators.

TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul, who chaired the joint panel meeting, stated that the Thai economy in 2025 is expected to grow by 2.4% to 2.9%. He noted that export growth this year is predicted to be lower than last year, ranging between 1.5% and 2.5%.