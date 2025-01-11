NESDC rings alarm bell as Thailand’s public debt approaches 70% of GDP

Thailand’s projected public debt in 2029 at 69.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) could put the country at economic risk, The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned.

The council urged the government to strengthen its fiscal stability, especially by reducing the size of budget deficits.

The NESDC was commenting on the medium-term fiscal plan (2025-2029) of the State Fiscal and Financial Policy Committee, which was recently approved by the Cabinet.

The plan projected increasing the public debt-to-GDP ratio in the next five years, starting with 65.7% of GDP or 865.7 billion baht in 2025, 67.3% (860 billion baht) in 2026, 68.5% (758.6 billion baht) in 2027, 69.2% (721.9 billion baht) in 2028, and 69.3% (703.3 billion baht) in 2029.