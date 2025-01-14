World Bank lauds Thailand’s climate initiatives

Thai authorities and the World Bank have held strategic discussions on developing low-carbon cities, enhancing water security and combating coastal erosion, marking a significant step forward in the nation’s climate action efforts.



The talks took place on Monday at Government House, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chantararuangthong met with Melinda Good, the World Bank’s country director for Thailand and Myanmar.



During the meeting, Prasert expressed gratitude for the World Bank's longstanding support of Thailand's development initiatives. He underscored his government's commitment to addressing climate change, which he identified as a crucial factor in the country’s future economic growth.