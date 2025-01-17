New top-up tax to affect 1,200 multinational corporations

The top-up tax would affect 100 Thai multinational companies headquartered overseas, and 1,100 foreign multinational corporations in Thailand which have received tax benefits from the Board of Investment (BOI).

These companies generate revenue of at least 750 million euros or 26 billion baht based on their consolidated financial statements, he said.

Panuwat noted that the top-up tax aligns with the global minimum tax (GMT) initiative led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), aiming to ensure fairness in global tax competition.

He confirmed that the department and the BOI were currently holding discussions on offering financial benefits instead of tax benefits, such as qualified refundable tax credit and cost reduction for setting up research facilities or developing human resources.