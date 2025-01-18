Thai farmers gain a bumper 21% boost in income in November

Thai farmers experienced a significant boost in income in November 2024, with overall average agricultural earnings rising by 21.9% compared to the previous year.
This increase was primarily driven by higher prices for key commodities such as rubber, pineapple, and sugarcane.
According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office at the Commerce Ministry, the robust performance of the agricultural sector could be attributed to several factors, including increased global demand for Thai agricultural products, favourable weather conditions in some regions, and successful government initiatives to support farmers.
While the nationwide picture was positive, regional variations were observed.
Farmers in the central region benefited from higher prices for pineapple and pig products, while those in the northeastern region saw increased earnings from sugarcane and rubber. However, farmers in the northern region faced challenges due to lower prices for paddy rice and feed corn.
The southern region experienced the biggest growth in farmers' income, rising 218.5%. This was driven by higher prices for rubber and palm oil, supported by strong global demand and supply constraints.
In addition to the agricultural sector, Thailand also witnessed a surge in visitor income during November, with a 12.4% increase nationwide. All regions reported growth in tourism revenue, driven by increased marketing, improved infrastructure, and Thailand's strengths as a tourist destination.