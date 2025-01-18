Thai farmers gain a bumper 21% boost in income in November

Thai farmers experienced a significant boost in income in November 2024, with overall average agricultural earnings rising by 21.9% compared to the previous year.

This increase was primarily driven by higher prices for key commodities such as rubber, pineapple, and sugarcane.

According to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office at the Commerce Ministry, the robust performance of the agricultural sector could be attributed to several factors, including increased global demand for Thai agricultural products, favourable weather conditions in some regions, and successful government initiatives to support farmers.



