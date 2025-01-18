NESDC urges govt to support Thai firms in production base relocations

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has recommended the creation of mechanisms to enable Thai businesses to hold shares in companies relocating their production bases to Thailand, amid growing global trade tensions.

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary general of the NESDC, addressed concerns regarding Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration as US president on January 20, emphasising the need to factor in various risks to Thailand's economy.

He particularly highlighted the importance of scrutinising policy details beyond mere tariff rates, noting that complications could arise if US tariffs extend to products containing Chinese components.