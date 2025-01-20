FTI eyes ‘war room’ to tackle potential US trade barriers

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has called for the creation of a dedicated “war room” to address potential trade challenges resulting from policy changes under US President-elect Donald Trump, especially since Thailand’s industrial sentiment is slumping.

At a monthly briefing on Monday, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul highlighted Thailand’s need to prepare for increased trade barriers under future US policies. “The world is very worried about these measures,” he said, citing the International Monetary Fund’s projections of US tariff increases of 10-20% on trading partners, with China possibly facing hikes of 60-100%.

To strengthen Thailand’s export sector, the FTI has proposed two key strategies: first, the establishment of a “war room” of skilled lobbyists to help navigate US trade policies and mitigate their impact on exports. Second, the FTI advocates for diversifying export markets to reduce reliance on the US, following China’s example, which has reduced its dependence on the US market from 27% to less than 20%.



