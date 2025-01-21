Transport Ministry prepares for tourist surge during festivals

The Transport Ministry has announced readiness to handle an influx of tourists during upcoming festivals, drawing on lessons learned from the recent New Year period.
Key measures include increasing flight frequencies and aircraft sizes to address concerns about high ticket prices.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been instructed to monitor airfares during peak travel periods and work with airlines to increase seat availability.
This includes encouraging airlines to operate more flights and deploy larger aircraft. During the recent New Year holidays (December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025), about 70,000 additional seats were made available.
Analysis of airfare data revealed that average prices on popular routes during the New Year period actually decreased compared with the previous year. For example, the average fare on the Bangkok-Chiang Mai route fell from 2,729 baht to 2,415 baht, while the Bangkok-Phuket route saw a decrease from 2,895 baht to 2,787 baht.
Domestic flight numbers increased by 6.5% compared with the same period in 2024, although they remained below pre-Covid-19 levels. Domestic passenger numbers, however, increased by more than 10%, approaching pre-pandemic levels with only a 4.5% shortfall.
This indicates a strong recovery in the domestic tourism sector despite the ongoing challenges faced by the aviation industry.
Suriya emphasised the positive outcomes of the measures implemented during the New Year period. He urged all relevant agencies to prepare for increased tourist numbers across all sectors, highlighting the benefits of increased travel options for the public.
The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd reported that air-traffic management successfully accommodated the increased flight activity during the recent holiday season.
All aviation agencies now are tasked with implementing these findings in preparation for future festivals, particularly Songkran. Long-term strategies to address airfare concerns are also being developed.
The CAAT has confirmed that it is developing plans to support travel during the upcoming long holiday in April 2025. The public is encouraged to plan travel in advance during peak seasons to secure preferred travel dates and competitive ticket prices.