Transport Ministry prepares for tourist surge during festivals

The Transport Ministry has announced readiness to handle an influx of tourists during upcoming festivals, drawing on lessons learned from the recent New Year period.

Key measures include increasing flight frequencies and aircraft sizes to address concerns about high ticket prices.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been instructed to monitor airfares during peak travel periods and work with airlines to increase seat availability.

This includes encouraging airlines to operate more flights and deploy larger aircraft. During the recent New Year holidays (December 26, 2024, to January 5, 2025), about 70,000 additional seats were made available.