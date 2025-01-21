Experts advise Thailand to be ready for economic shifts under Trump

He forecasted that Trump would likely revive his “America First” policies, focusing on national economic, technological and energy interests, which could exacerbate tensions with China, particularly in trade and technology.

Parnpree also pointed to the growing cooperation among emerging economies, such as the BRICS bloc, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

While the US may reconsider its relationships with several countries, Parnpree believes Thailand’s ties with it will remain stable. However, he cautioned that Thailand must prepare for potential economic risks, particularly due to its trade surplus with the US, which could lead to higher import tariffs.

In 2023, Thailand’s exports to the US were valued at US$284 billion (approximately 9.67 trillion baht), ranking it 12th among countries with a trade surplus.

He also noted that the relocation of Chinese companies’ production bases to Thailand could prompt stricter product screenings in the US. To mitigate these risks, Parnpree said Thailand should negotiate trade and investment deals with the US, ensuring mutual benefits. Additionally, he said Thailand should work closely with ASEAN countries and fast-growing economies to maintain economic and regional stability.