WEF provided platform to woo investors, project Thai soft power: PM

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said the PM made the remarks in an interview with the Television Pool of Thailand before taking a flight back to Bangkok.

The premier noted that Thailand’s team, comprising government ministers and trade representatives, had met several top executives, including from DP World, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Salesforce, Google, Pepsi, Grab and Amazon Web Services, and country leaders.

She confirmed that those companies showed interest to invest in Thailand. “Many companies that have invested in Thailand would invest more, while new companies would invest in the country soon,” she said.