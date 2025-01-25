Lunar New Year spending expected to reach five-year high

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) says consumer spending during the 2025 Lunar New Year is expected to reach a five-year high, exceeding 51.79 billion baht.

This represents a 4.5% increase from the previous year, driven by government stimulus measures, including cash transfers to the elderly and the Easy e-Receipt initiative.

Associate Professor Dr Thanavath Phonvichai, president and chief adviser of the UTCC's Economic and Business Forecasting Centre, told a press conference on Friday, "The increase in spending can be attributed to government stimulus measures, which began with post-flood relief efforts in October 2024 and continued with the 10,000-baht cash transfers to the elderly at the end of January."

Meanwhile, he noted that the Easy e-Receipt initiative also correlates with the recovery of consumer confidence, as evident in the signs of economic revitalisation. However, citizens remain cautious about their expenditures and continue to save, with expectations for a robust economic recovery starting mid-year.

Thanavath further estimated that the Easy e-Receipt initiative will generate a slight economic circulation of around 30,000 to 50,000 million baht, providing a further boost to the Thai economy. Entrepreneurs believe that this measure will encourage increased consumer spending.

