Government urged to guarantee paddy price at THB10,000 per tonne

An adviser to the Thai Rice Mills Association has called on the government to guarantee paddy prices at 10,000 baht per tonne, saying the prices of freshly-harvested rice had fallen to a 10-year low to 6,000 baht per tonne.

Chamroen Natthawut, who also operates a rice mill in Nakhon Pathom province, said paddy prices had been falling since the beginning of this year as India has resumed export of milled rice, prompting rival exporter nations to reduce prices.

Chamroen said the fall in the export price had led to a decline in paddy prices in the country as well.

This has inflicted losses on rice millers who had bought paddy at higher prices before the year-end.