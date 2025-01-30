Thailand lowers 2024 GDP growth estimate to 2.5 per cent

Thailand's Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has lowered its economic growth estimate for 2024 to 2.5 per cent, down from the previous estimate of 2.7%.

The revision reflects a slowdown in the industrial sector, particularly automobile production, which is impacting overall GDP growth.

FPO director-general Pornchai Thiraveja, who is also spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, announced on Thursday the revised estimate, citing a projected growth range of 2.3% to 2.8%.

The adjustment follows significant discrepancies in fourth-quarter industrial production data, particularly within key industries like automotive, which have been hampered by both domestic and international economic headwinds.

The industrial sector's substantial 26% contribution to Thailand's GDP, with the automotive industry representing 11% of the industrial production index, makes it a crucial economic driver.

The ongoing slowdown, including a 21% year-on-year decline in automotive production in November, has accelerated the shift towards electric vehicle technology alongside traditional combustion engines.

