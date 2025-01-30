New ‘Cheer Up’ campaign offers discounts nationwide for Thai seniors

The Commerce Ministry has launched its “Cheer Up Seniors 60+” campaign, as part of its initiatives aimed at supporting older citizens.
Following the distribution of a 10,000-baht handout to eligible seniors, this new campaign now offers discounts on 20,000 products nationwide for 91 days until April 30.
The initiative seeks to ease the burden on the elderly and stimulate spending, with a projected circulation of over 30 billion baht.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Thursday that the campaign is a collaboration with more than 200 businesses, including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, convenience stores, and online platforms.
The “Cheer Up Seniors 60+” campaign follows the government’s earlier initiative, distributing 10,000 baht to over 3 million seniors aged 60 and above.
"This campaign is a continuation of the government's policy to stimulate the economy through senior citizens," Pichai said, adding that the discounts will ease the cost of living burden by 10 billion baht.
He also said that the Department of Internal Trade will oversee product costs to prevent monopolies and unfair pricing. The 20,000 discounted items fall into three categories: consumer goods, services and online platform offerings, with discounts reaching up to 86%.
Participating products include adult diapers, nutritional supplements, low-sugar rice, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, non-slip mats, mattresses, grab bars, oxygen meters, face masks, walking sticks, and electric beds. Discounts are also available for medical services such as bone density scans and heart health screenings.
Pichai said he was confident over the Thai economy’s positive trajectory, citing 2024 investment figures of 1.13 trillion baht and export growth of 5.4%. He acknowledged the need to boost consumption to further strengthen the economy, an issue the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand are addressing actively.
As for the pricing of products, Pichai said his ministry is reviewing the pricing structure of all goods. The current list of 57 controlled items will be expanded to include vacuum cleaners and air purifiers by next month. He added that the ministry was committed to addressing any current issues.
From February 11 to 14, the Commerce Ministry will sell discounted goods at the Rom Klao housing community and hold similar events throughout the campaign period in Bangkok and other regions. Events are planned for Lamphun in the North and Phuket in the South during February and March, offering seniors access to quality products at affordable prices.