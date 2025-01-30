New ‘Cheer Up’ campaign offers discounts nationwide for Thai seniors

The Commerce Ministry has launched its “Cheer Up Seniors 60+” campaign, as part of its initiatives aimed at supporting older citizens.

Following the distribution of a 10,000-baht handout to eligible seniors, this new campaign now offers discounts on 20,000 products nationwide for 91 days until April 30.

The initiative seeks to ease the burden on the elderly and stimulate spending, with a projected circulation of over 30 billion baht.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Thursday that the campaign is a collaboration with more than 200 businesses, including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, convenience stores, and online platforms.

The “Cheer Up Seniors 60+” campaign follows the government’s earlier initiative, distributing 10,000 baht to over 3 million seniors aged 60 and above.