Luxury resorts in Thailand give staff record service charge payouts

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2025

The payouts and bonuses reflect the country’s continued growth in tourism, especially in popular destinations like Phuket and Samui

The staff at four- and five-star hotels across Thailand received monthly service charge payouts averaging between 30,000 and 70,000 baht per person between December and January, with some hotels also offering bonus payments. 

According to a report from Thansettakij on Thursday, JW Marriott Phuket and Marriott Vacation Club Phuket handed out the highest service charge payout, with an impressive 92,924 baht per person, largely due to booming tourism in Phuket. 

Here are the top five hotels and resorts with the highest payouts:

  • JW Marriott Phuket & Marriott Vacation Club Phuket: 92,924 baht 
  • Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui: 71,576 baht 
  • Anantara Layan Phuket Resort: 71,365 baht + one month bonus 
  • Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort: 65,854 baht + 1.25 month bonus
  • Amanpuri Phuket: 65,571 baht + 1.5 month bonus

Here are some other hotels and resorts that paid a share of service charge collections in Bangkok and other tourism cities:

Bangkok 

  • Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok: 43,244 baht 
  • Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok: 35,776 baht 
  • Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok: 34,581 baht 
  • Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square: 33,669 baht + 1.7 month bonus
  • Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong: 31,621 baht 

Phuket

  • JW Marriott Phuket & Marriott Vacation Club Phuket: 92,924 baht 
  • Anantara Layan Phuket Resort: 71,365 baht + 1 month bonus 
  • Amanpuri Phuket: 65,571 baht + 1.5 month bonus
  • OZO Phuket: 57,929 baht
  • SAii Laguna Phuket: 57,821 baht 

Chiang Mai

  • Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai: 65,340 baht
  • Anantara Chiang Mai Resort: 37,079 baht
  • 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai: 36,475 baht + 1.75 month bonus 
  • Stay with Nimman Chiang Mai: 22,055 baht
  • Shangri-La Chiang Mai: 19,289 baht

Pattaya (Chonburi)

  • OZO North Pattaya: 37,664 baht
  • Avani Pattaya Resort: 30,740 baht
  • Renaissance Pattaya: 17,151 baht

Samui Island (Surat Thani) 

  • Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui: 71,576.00 baht
  • Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach: 45,353.50 baht + 1.25 month bonus
  • Banyan Tree Samui: 42,341.66 baht
  • OZO Chaweng Samui: 36,936 baht
  • Lub d Koh Samui Chaweng Beach: 30,865.02 baht  

Krabi

  • Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: 56,795 baht + 2 months bonus 
  • SAii Phi Phi Island Village: 45,635 baht
  • Holiday Inn Resort Krabi Ao Nang Beach: 30,574.83 baht 
  • Rayavadee Krabi: 29,304 baht
  • Banyan Tree Krabi: 52,371.78 baht

Phang Nga

  • JW Marriott Khao Lak: 45,437.98 baht
  • Six Senses Koh Yao Noi: 38,286.19 baht + 1.5 month bonus
  • Avani+ Khao Lak Resort: 37,729 baht
  • Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas: 37,131.92 baht 
  • Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas: 26,075.98 baht

Trat

  • Soneva Kiri Koh Kood: 27,886.62 baht
  • Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang: 10,920 baht
