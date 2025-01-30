Luxury resorts in Thailand give staff record service charge payouts

The staff at four- and five-star hotels across Thailand received monthly service charge payouts averaging between 30,000 and 70,000 baht per person between December and January, with some hotels also offering bonus payments.

According to a report from Thansettakij on Thursday, JW Marriott Phuket and Marriott Vacation Club Phuket handed out the highest service charge payout, with an impressive 92,924 baht per person, largely due to booming tourism in Phuket.

Here are the top five hotels and resorts with the highest payouts: