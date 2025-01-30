Thailand projects over 3% GDP expansion in 2025

Thailand's Finance Ministry has forecast economic growth exceeding 3% for 2025, driven by strong domestic consumption, tourism recovery and increased investment, officials said on Thursday.

Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) director-general Pornchai Thiraveja said consumer spending is expected to grow by 3.3%, supported by government stimulus measures and higher agricultural income. Exports are projected to rise by 4.4% as global demand recovers.

"The tourism sector continues to be a key economic driver. We expect to welcome 38.5 million international visitors this year, generating revenue of 1.83 trillion baht," Pornchai said.

Private investment is forecast to increase by 2.7%, bolstered by major projects approved by the Board of Investment (BOI). The BOI reported investment applications reached a 10-year high of 1.14 trillion baht in 2024, indicating strong investor confidence.