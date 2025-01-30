Finance Ministry plans THB300 billion infrastructure fund: Pichai

Thailand's Finance Ministry is accelerating plans to establish a 300-billion-baht infrastructure fund to support its 20-baht flat fare policy for electric trains, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday.

The ministry is now studying the details of the fund and expects it to be finalised this year, said Pichai, who is also a deputy prime minister.

The fund will be used to purchase assets from private train operators, enabling the government to implement the affordable fare policy without impacting operational efficiency or requiring subsidies.