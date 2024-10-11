Nonwoven industry in the spotlight as Thailand hosts ANTEX Asia

Their comments followed a press conference announcing the upcoming Asia Nonwovens Technology Expo (ANTEX Asia 2024), set to take place from November 13-15 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bangkok, Thailand.
The exhibition aims to showcase Thailand’s pioneering role in the sustainable evolution of nonwoven technologies.
According to a report by Researchnester, the global nonwoven fabric market was valued at US$50.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $148.387 billion by 2036, with an expected annual growth rate of over 8.7%. Thailand, which boasts a production capacity of 162,000 tonnes per year, commands a 48% share of the Southeast Asian nonwovens market.
This growth is driven by a shift towards high-value production through innovative and sustainable technologies.
“We recognise the potential and readiness of Thailand. ANTEX Asia 2024 is one of our initiatives to promote trade and investment in the nonwoven industry, and we look forward to establishing Thailand as a production and export hub in Southeast Asia,” said Dr Chanchai Sirikasemlert, executive director of the Thailand Textile Institute.
Niwat Lersnimitthum, chairman of the Thai Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Trade Association, explained that the nonwoven industry entails creating engineered fabrics from bonded fibres using various methods, including mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes.
Unlike traditional woven or knitted fabrics, he pointed out that nonwovens are made directly from fibres, which makes them highly versatile and suitable for numerous applications.
“The nonwoven industry is a high-potential sector, essential to the medical, hygiene and automotive industries, driven by a global shift towards sustainable, environmentally friendly products,” he said, adding that nonwoven fabrics play a crucial role in many everyday items, delivering solutions that blend functionality, comfort, and sustainability.
With Thailand's significant involvement in the automotive sector, which produces over 1.7 million cars annually, the strong relationship between the automotive and nonwoven industries highlights a substantial market demand and growth potential.
Dr Duangdet Yuaykwamdee, director of the International Exhibition Industry Division at the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said: “MICE activities like ANTEX Asia 2024 play a crucial role in boosting our economy and showcasing Thailand’s capabilities on the global stage, offering significant opportunities for international collaboration and investment.”
To underline Thailand’s status as a manufacturing and trading hub for nonwoven innovation, MGT Expo Planning and Management Ltd., Baobab Tree Event Management Co. Ltd., Tradelink Co. Ltd., along with the Thailand Textile Institute and the Thai Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Trade Association, are collaborating to organise ANTEX Asia 2024 in November.
The exhibition will host over 100 exhibitors from 10 different countries and regions, showcasing a diverse range of materials, production technologies, equipment, and applications across several industries.
Notable industry players, including Teijin, Narula, Tietex, Optima, Reifenhäuser Reicofil, Herrmann, Technical Absorbents, Wangbo, Kae Hwa, Shanghai Kingfo, Jiangsu Yingyang, Kingsafe, and others, have confirmed their participation, making this event an ideal venue for establishing valuable industry contacts and fostering business growth.
Concurrently, the ANTEX Asia Nonwovens Conference will feature discussions led by industry experts sharing insights on current trends in nonwovens, healthcare and personal care, the circular economy, and the latest developments in nonwoven technologies.
The Expo will include several networking and sector-specific events, enabling participants to connect with key players through effective business matchmaking and targeted gatherings to encourage deeper engagement and collaboration.
Grace Mak, Founder of MGT Expo, explained the choice of Thailand as the host country, highlighting its strong manufacturing capabilities as an attractive location for showcasing nonwoven technologies. She expressed confidence in drawing approximately 4,000 visitors to the event.
“ANTEX Asia 2024 is not just an exhibition; it’s a platform for the innovation, production, sustainability, and growth of the nonwoven industry. The Expo aims to provide a premier platform for industry stakeholders to network, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest developments in nonwoven materials and technologies,” she emphasised.
This expo is especially significant for Southeast Asia, as it underscores the region's increasing demand for nonwoven materials across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and household textiles, she added.