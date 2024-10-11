Nonwoven industry in the spotlight as Thailand hosts ANTEX Asia

Their comments followed a press conference announcing the upcoming Asia Nonwovens Technology Expo (ANTEX Asia 2024), set to take place from November 13-15 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The exhibition aims to showcase Thailand’s pioneering role in the sustainable evolution of nonwoven technologies.

According to a report by Researchnester, the global nonwoven fabric market was valued at US$50.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $148.387 billion by 2036, with an expected annual growth rate of over 8.7%. Thailand, which boasts a production capacity of 162,000 tonnes per year, commands a 48% share of the Southeast Asian nonwovens market.

This growth is driven by a shift towards high-value production through innovative and sustainable technologies.

“We recognise the potential and readiness of Thailand. ANTEX Asia 2024 is one of our initiatives to promote trade and investment in the nonwoven industry, and we look forward to establishing Thailand as a production and export hub in Southeast Asia,” said Dr Chanchai Sirikasemlert, executive director of the Thailand Textile Institute.

Niwat Lersnimitthum, chairman of the Thai Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Trade Association, explained that the nonwoven industry entails creating engineered fabrics from bonded fibres using various methods, including mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes.