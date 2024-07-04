Chinese investors buying up many factories, land on sales as NPLs

Bundit Anantamongkol, president and CEO of BAM, said the Chinese investors bought land, industrial factories and warehouses put on sale by the BAM this year and most purchases were made in Rayong.

Bundit did not reveal details of the purchases by Chinese investors.

He said the Chinese investors came in to buy a lot of property because the prices have dropped a lot and because they planned to expand their businesses in Thailand in the near future.

Bundit said businesses continued to sell their non-performing loans to BAM. He expected more non-performing assets (NPAs) valued at not more than 3 million baht each to be sold to BAM for resale in the second half of this year.