Supalai sets out to provide affordable housing to Australians

The collaboration, announced during Supalai’s Melbourne field trip on Monday, aims to deliver affordable housing across major Australian cities.

Prasas Tangmatitum, director of Supalai Australia Holdings, revealed that the collaboration took the form of a joint venture, with both companies signing a contract to establish SSRCP HoldCo Pty Ltd. This joint venture involves an investment of 1.063 billion AUD (approximately 25.3 billion baht) in real estate developments throughout Australia.

It is currently planning to develop 12 projects in five key cities across four states, including Sydney and Wollongong in New South Wales, into which Supalai has yet to expand. The total project value of these 12 projects in terms of Supalai’s shareholding portion is 5.785 billion AUD (137.7 billion baht).

The company has already demonstrated significant growth in the Australian market from its existing 12 projects, with sales in the first half of 2024 reaching 1.7 billion baht, a 70% increase over the same period in 2023. The current accumulated sales value as of June 30, 2024 from these 12 projects stands at 24.5 billion baht.

Supalai entered the Australian real estate market in 2014 and has been working on 12 projects in four cities: Melbourne (Victoria), Geelong (Victoria), Brisbane (Queensland), and Perth (Western Australia), totalling over 50 billion baht.