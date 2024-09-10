Concerns raised at proposed Bang Khun Thian land reclamation project

Proposed by former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the Bang Khun Thian land reclamation project involves the construction of nine islands in the Gulf of Thailand. While some regard it as a significant mega-project for national investment, it has faced opposition due to concerns about environmental damage and the impact on local ecosystems.
One of the most pressing concerns is that the area is a natural lowland prone to flooding.
Issara Boonyang, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's Housing Business Association, stressed that geography, land use, and potential environmental impacts must all be carefully considered before moving forward with large-scale development. He also pointed to key issues that complicate real estate development.
First, Bang Khun Thian is a low-lying area adjacent to the sea, making it a natural water catchment area. Any development should respect this function to avoid flooding and drainage problems. In addition, the current zoning plan designates Bang Khun Thian as a water catchment area, which may hinder development.
Second, the area has many private landowners, complicating development plans.
The area also lacks adequate infrastructure, such as roads and public transport, making it less attractive for investment.
“The current urban planning has been in place for more than 10 years, and it is a diagonal green area equivalent to a water catchment area. So, who will build a village? The law requires each land plot to have an initial size of 4,000 square metres or more, indicating that it is no longer encouraged," he explained.
However, he emphasised that if the actual project aims is to be driven to create a new economic area, it would be necessary to implement a land restructuring law to develop the area, such as making roads into the area more convenient for travel, as well as amending the Town Planning Law to make it more useful. Importantly, there must be an explanation of the amendment’s purpose.
“There isn't much land in the area. Less than 1,000 rai (395.369 acres) are suitable for the development of real estate projects from the perspective of the business sector; however, we must first see what can be developed. And how much will the area be developed to meet economic needs, given that there is no clear picture of what will happen if it is developed?” he noted
Issara added that the Bang Khun Thian area is currently classified as "suburban". It is not yet an urban area, depending on the area that the government will develop. In principle, regardless of how the area develops, it must be self-sufficient in terms of flooding because it is the only area of Bangkok adjacent to the sea.
He explained that in the past, during floods in Bangkok, the primary drainage route was the Chao Phraya River, which ultimately flows through Samut Prakan, with excess water from the mid-Chao Phraya needing to be drained out via the Bang Pakong canal on the east side and then discharged westwards to the Tha Chin River, thereby safeguarding the inner areas of Bangkok. Consequently, any land restructuring or amendments to the city planning law must consider floodwater drainage to ensure that water can be efficiently released into the sea as quickly as possible.
Prasert Taedullayasatit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, echoed Boonyang's concerns about the environmental sensitivity of the Bang Khun Thian area.
He noted that the mangrove forests and clay soil present unique challenges for development and emphasised the need for sustainable practices.
“An area of more than 2,000 rai (790.7372 acres) will help Thailand regain its competitive edge and enable Bangkok to compete with Singapore and Malaysia due to similar land development. However, the Bang Khun Thian area is a mangrove forest with clay soil, which is very sensitive both in terms of the environment and the quality of the soil in that area," he said, adding that the development of projects in various forms is quite difficult and requires a large investment.
Overall, both experts agreed that the government should prioritise the development of existing economic areas before expanding into new territories. They urged authorities to carefully consider the long-term implications of the reclamation project and ensure that it aligns with the country’s overall development goals.