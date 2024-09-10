Concerns raised at proposed Bang Khun Thian land reclamation project

Proposed by former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the Bang Khun Thian land reclamation project involves the construction of nine islands in the Gulf of Thailand. While some regard it as a significant mega-project for national investment, it has faced opposition due to concerns about environmental damage and the impact on local ecosystems.

One of the most pressing concerns is that the area is a natural lowland prone to flooding.

Issara Boonyang, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's Housing Business Association, stressed that geography, land use, and potential environmental impacts must all be carefully considered before moving forward with large-scale development. He also pointed to key issues that complicate real estate development.

First, Bang Khun Thian is a low-lying area adjacent to the sea, making it a natural water catchment area. Any development should respect this function to avoid flooding and drainage problems. In addition, the current zoning plan designates Bang Khun Thian as a water catchment area, which may hinder development.

Second, the area has many private landowners, complicating development plans.

The area also lacks adequate infrastructure, such as roads and public transport, making it less attractive for investment.