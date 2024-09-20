With unsold housing worth THB1.6 trillion, property sector faces crisis

Industry experts gathered at a forum titled "Bangkok Chaturathit Property Faces Debt: 10 Years, Thai Real Estate Goes Back to the Same" on Thursday to discuss the current state and future prospects of the Thai real estate market.

Market contraction, unsold inventory

Wichai Wiratkapan, acting director of the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), reported a slowdown in the overall real estate market.

"The transfer of house ownership priced at no more than 7.5 million baht in the first half of 2024 was negative across almost all price ranges," he said, indicating that recent stimulus measures have had limited effect.

Unsold housing stock has swelled to a staggering value of 1.57 trillion baht, nearly double the 830 billion baht a decade ago. "In terms of the cumulative number of unsold units 10 years ago, it was 250,000 units, increasing to about 355,000 units in 2024, while the cumulative value shot up 830 million baht to 1.57 trillion baht,” he said.

Debt crisis and demographic challenges

Phadet Charoensivakorn, executive vice president of the National Credit Bureau (NCB), highlighted the growing debt crisis, particularly among lower-income groups and younger generations.

"Overall, in 2024, statistics show that the increase in debt was 46% higher than income and the debt per household was about 600,000 baht," he said.

He expressed particular concern for those earning less than 30,000 baht monthly.