Mixed-use projects mushroom in Bangkok

Mixed-use projects in Bangkok and its environs are expected to support growth and meet customer demand, but might also lead to oversupply, experts say.

The competition in the capital’s Rama IV neighbourhood is expected to intensify, as two mixed-use projects are currently under development - Dusit Central Park and One Bangkok.

The 46-billion baht Dusit Central Park on Silom Road is being developed by hospitality firm Dusit Thani Group in collaboration with retail property giant Central Pattana (CPN). The hotel sector launched on September 27 and the offices and shopping mall are slated to open mid-2025.

The 120-billion baht One Bangkok property on Wireless Road is being developed by TCC Assets and Frasers Property (Thailand). The project is scheduled to be completed by 2026, with the Parade and The Storeys shopping malls opening later this month.

Separately, The Mall Group’s 50-billion-baht Bangkok Mall at the Bang Na intersection is expected to open in 2026 or 2027.

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) expects an additional 16 mixed-use projects in Bangkok and the surrounding area to be operational by 2027.