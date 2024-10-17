Finance Ministry eyes new projects to stimulate property market

The Finance Ministry will seek Cabinet approval for a 55-billion-baht budget to further stimulate the property market as another measure to revive the economy.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Thursday that two previous projects worth 38 billion baht were successful, so his ministry plans to launch another two projects with a combined budget of 55 billion baht. These projects will make it easier for people to buy new homes, land to build a new home or repair their existing property.

