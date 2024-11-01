Property developers beg central bank to modify loan-to-value ratio

Property developers are begging the Bank of Thailand to relax its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio measure and commercial banks to further reduce the interest rate for housing loans to save the property sector as it continues to contract and before it starts to affect other related businesses, such as construction materials and contractors.

The LTV is a risk assessment ratio that lenders examine before approving a loan. For example, the sum approved as a loan for homebuyers will depend on their income and credit history. This measure was introduced to control non-performing loans.

Pornnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, said on Thursday that the third quarter of 2024 was the lowest point of the property market, although it would probably not drop any further now that the BOT has approved a policy rate cut to 0.25%.

“After the rate cut was announced last month, commercial banks started to drop their loan interest rate by around 0.125%,” he said. “However, this should be brought down further to eliminate obstacles hindering homebuyers from obtaining loans.”

Pornnarit also urged the BOT to ease the regulation under the LTV measure which requires buyers of 2nd and 3rd homes to place a down payment of 20-30% of property prices, by suspending it for a year to allow more capital to be injected into the property market.