Thai property experts warn of economic uncertainty amid US election

Pornarit Chounchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, expressed concerns that whether former Republican president Donald Trump or Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris emerges victorious, the results may not bode well for Asian countries, including Thailand.

Current polling data, as of Thursday, show Harris trailing Trump by just over 1%, highlighting the competitiveness of the race and suggesting that either candidate could take office.

"Should Harris win, the continuation of intense conflict in the Middle East is anticipated, following the same foreign policy framework as her predecessor,” Pornarit said. “This situation could lead to rises in fuel and transportation costs, adversely impacting construction expenses and possibly driving up house prices."

Conversely, he pointed out that a Trump victory would likely reignite trade tensions with China, which could lead to increased trade barriers and tariffs, further straining Thailand's economic landscape.

Nevertheless, some experts suggest that this scenario might benefit Thailand, as Chinese companies may shift production and investment to Thailand to mitigate their exposure.