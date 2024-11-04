Cabinet to mull huge property stimulus package

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said ministers at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting will consider several measures to stimulate the property market this week.

The Finance Ministry will ask the Cabinet to approve a budget of 55 billion baht for low interest loans of up to 3 million baht for homebuyers, Pichai said on Monday.

It will also propose a 5-billion-baht budget for low interest loans of up to 100,000 baht for house repairs.

Additionally, Pichai said he will ask the Cabinet to approve a 10-billion-baht budget to provide soft loans to workers for house purchases, in collaboration with the Labour Ministry.