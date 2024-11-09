Tourism industry rebound fuels investment in Thailand's hotel sector

The resurgence of Thailand's tourism industry has ignited significant interest from foreign investors in the country’s hotel sector.

According to a recent report by Colliers International Thailand, 12 hotel deals worth a combined 16 billion baht have been closed this year.

Pattarachai Taweewong, director of research and communications at Colliers International Thailand, noted that these hotels are strategically located in popular tourist destinations such as Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui.

“We estimate that the total turnover for the year will reach 18 billion baht, the highest in the past five years,” he said.

The surge in hotel investment is directly linked to the rebound of Thailand’s tourism industry after the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2024, the country welcomed more than 26.08 million foreign tourists, a 30.08% increase compared with the previous year.

Key source markets include China, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Russia, Laos, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.