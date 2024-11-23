Seacon targets housing for civil servants amid economic slowdown

New initiative for civil servants

Responding to the challenges faced by civil servants in affording premium housing, Seacon has launched a targeted "Your Home Series" campaign.

The initiative, beginning December 1, offers six house models priced between 1.39 million and 2.5 million baht, including both single-storey and double-storey options. A promotional interest rate of 2.50% will be available from December 1 to February 28, 2025, primarily targeting Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Manu highlighted the advantages for civil servants: "They already benefit from government support for land purchases at special rates. Moreover, their job security typically ensures preferential lending rates from banks."

With over a million individuals in this demographic, he views this pilot initiative as a potential new business model that could diversify their portfolio.

Sustainability commitments

Seacon has reinforced its commitment to sustainability through a comprehensive range of initiatives across its operations.

The company has implemented its "Reduce to Save" concept throughout the business, introducing energy-efficient staff uniforms made from Micro Block fabric and launching label-free, recyclable C2 Water bottles, he said.

At their semi-finished parts factory, the installation of solar panels with 100 kWp capacity demonstrates their commitment to renewable energy, he added.

The company's environmental consciousness extends to their choice of building materials, favouring hydraulic press bricks and formaldehyde-free insulation.



