Phuket emerges as premier luxury living destination amid property boom

Phuket is witnessing an unprecedented transformation into a global luxury living destination, with property analysts projecting the market to reach US$4.1 billion (150 billion baht) by 2025, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2023.



The island's evolution from a mere tourist haven to a sophisticated residential paradise is epitomised by developments such as Gardens of Eden, a luxury residential project that recently celebrated its first anniversary.

The development has achieved sales of 2.8 billion baht across its initial phases, primarily attracting Russian buyers and Singaporean investors.

"Phuket is establishing itself as a prime location with immense potential for luxury residential projects," says Yana Chuvalova, director of sales and marketing at Gardens of Eden. "The combination of natural beauty — forests, mountains, and sea — alongside the warmth and friendliness of the Thai people creates an incredibly welcoming environment for foreigners seeking a second home."



Recent research by SCB Economic Intelligence Center (SCB EIC) confirms Phuket's growing appeal, highlighting a diversification in the island's visitor demographic. The study reveals an increasing influx of high-net-worth individuals from emerging markets such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel, contributing to year-round property demand and challenging the traditional seasonal patterns.



